Rosenblatt Securities Cuts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $234.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $254.00 to $234.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MKTX. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $328.70.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX stock opened at $247.20 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.76.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17,428.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 932,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,064,000 after buying an additional 927,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after purchasing an additional 608,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $110,636,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,810,000 after acquiring an additional 364,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in MarketAxess by 586.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 403,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,007,000 after acquiring an additional 345,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Further Reading

