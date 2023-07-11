Saitama (SAITAMA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $34.72 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Saitama has a total market cap of $34.72 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Saitama has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017246 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018991 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014107 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,412.06 or 0.99994146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,430,781,969 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,431,414,850.07651 with 44,374,755,622.44324 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00078959 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,364,144.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

