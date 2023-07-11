Saltmarble (SML) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $134.30 Million

Saltmarble (SML) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, Saltmarble has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Saltmarble has a market cap of $134.30 million and $54,210.18 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saltmarble token can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00004526 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble was first traded on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 1.40252578 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $52,197.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

