Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.86

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.86 and last traded at $57.84, with a volume of 525817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.27.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 162.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

