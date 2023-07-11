Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Gill Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.6% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after buying an additional 1,414,212 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,371,000 after buying an additional 1,262,443 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,517 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $75.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

