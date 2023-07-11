Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.74. 247,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,201. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

