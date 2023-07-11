SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 74658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SciPlay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 9,806.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 1,671.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 16.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

Featured Stories

