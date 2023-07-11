Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,134 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,695 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,489,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,762,000 after purchasing an additional 868,594 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $98.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day moving average is $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

