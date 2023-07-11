Siacoin Hits Market Cap of $178.65 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $178.65 million and $17.68 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,581.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00313957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.19 or 0.00896588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013024 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.00 or 0.00539548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00061046 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00128785 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,612,645,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,590,427,832 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

