SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $2.83

Shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.83, but opened at $2.90. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 1,857 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.90 to $1.90 in a report on Friday.

SIGNA Sports United Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85.

Institutional Trading of SIGNA Sports United

About SIGNA Sports United

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the second quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

