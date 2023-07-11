SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $2.83

Shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.83, but opened at $2.90. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 1,857 shares traded.
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.90 to $1.90 in a report on Friday.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85.
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
