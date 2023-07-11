Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $24.17 Average PT from Analysts

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.
SBGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinclair in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 300.1% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sinclair Stock Performance
Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $3.30. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.73 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Sinclair will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Sinclair Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 27.93%.
Sinclair Company Profile
Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.
