Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $24.17 Average PT from Analysts

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

SBGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinclair in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 300.1% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of SBGI opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.38. Sinclair has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $3.30. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.73 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Sinclair will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 27.93%.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.