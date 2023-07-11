SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $277.68 million and approximately $18.28 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019062 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014087 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,413.88 or 1.00095839 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002172 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,223,995,985 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,995,984.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.2239271 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $15,387,864.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

