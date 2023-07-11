Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) to Issue Dividend of €0.03

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Sirius Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of LON SRE opened at GBX 85.15 ($1.10) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83. Sirius Real Estate has a 12 month low of GBX 64.20 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 96.50 ($1.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.59. The company has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,396.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Insider Activity at Sirius Real Estate

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 5,301 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £4,664.88 ($6,001.39). 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.58) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.