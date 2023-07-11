Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 1,286 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.64.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $248.35 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.76.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

