Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 727 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Moody’s by 8.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $342.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $351.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $325.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.63.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.07.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

