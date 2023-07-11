Slow Capital Inc. Buys 144 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Cadence Bank grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $308.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.93 and a 200 day moving average of $282.39. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

