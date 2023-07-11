Slow Capital Inc. Buys 2,886 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $229.93 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $229.93. The stock has a market cap of $134.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

