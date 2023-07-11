Slow Capital Inc. Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for 1.1% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $312,964,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $78.66. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.