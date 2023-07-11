Slow Capital Inc. Lowers Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. MongoDB makes up about 0.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 493.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after purchasing an additional 763,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $147,735,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 2,354.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,249,000 after purchasing an additional 371,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in MongoDB by 5,168.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 273,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,751,000 after purchasing an additional 267,886 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $397.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.67. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $418.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,228,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,228,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,821 shares of company stock valued at $41,133,220 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile



MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

