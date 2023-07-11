Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 6,234 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Illumina comprises 1.5% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,269,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after acquiring an additional 351,701 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $183.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.54. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

