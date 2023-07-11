Slow Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ASML by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after buying an additional 809,708 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of ASML by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 497,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,670,000 after buying an additional 184,800 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $709.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $747.13. The stock has a market cap of $280.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $700.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $658.42.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

