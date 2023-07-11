Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNN. Barclays cut shares of Smith & Nephew from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,240.00.
Smith & Nephew Trading Up 1.6 %
SNN opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smith & Nephew
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.