Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNN. Barclays cut shares of Smith & Nephew from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Trading Up 1.6 %

SNN opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 62.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 131,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

