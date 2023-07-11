Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman Sells 2,120 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Slootman sold 2,120 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $372,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,587,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Frank Slootman sold 8,834 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,282.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $312,524.67.

On Friday, June 9th, Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.65. 6,839,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,485. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.68. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $311,427,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $119,432,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $176,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

