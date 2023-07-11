Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Plans None Dividend of $0.10

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
SDE stock traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.78. 53,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,558. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$4.54 and a 12 month high of C$16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$819.29 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.60.
Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 55.76%. The firm had revenue of C$316.21 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 1.0698198 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.
