SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,150,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $137,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 393.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 257,471 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,000,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,746,978. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day moving average is $91.60.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

