SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.5% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.41. 261,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,381. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

