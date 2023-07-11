Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $0.96 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $196.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $35,625.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 567,828 shares in the company, valued at $624,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,371 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,104,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 573,790 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 392,877 shares in the last quarter. 21.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

