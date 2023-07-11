Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% during the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 240.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

