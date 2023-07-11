SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $13,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPXC. TheStreet raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $85.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 120.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $1,302,919.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,019.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $1,302,919.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,019.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $854,346.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,161.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.