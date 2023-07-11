ssv.network (SSV) Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

ssv.network (SSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, ssv.network has traded 6% lower against the dollar. ssv.network has a market cap of $201.63 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can now be purchased for about $18.20 or 0.00059596 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ssv.network

ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ssv.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ssv.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

