Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.6 %

SBUX opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $75.73 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.29 and a 200-day moving average of $103.44.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

