State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,524 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Tower were worth $68,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in American Tower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.86.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.20. The company had a trading volume of 404,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,785. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.33%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

