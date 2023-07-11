State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 2,463 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 677,355 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Starbucks worth $70,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344,507. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $75.73 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.29 and a 200 day moving average of $103.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.