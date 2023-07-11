State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $44,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.74. 486,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.12%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

