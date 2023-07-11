State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $183.80 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Mastercard worth $183,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after buying an additional 208,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Up 1.0 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.04.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $396.24. 806,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $379.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.08. The company has a market cap of $375.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $396.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

