State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $45.59 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Southern worth $45,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Price Performance

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,528,821. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.97. The company had a trading volume of 870,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.71. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

