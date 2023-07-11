State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $91.38 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NIKE were worth $91,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NIKE by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after buying an additional 2,232,240 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,353. The firm has a market cap of $164.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

