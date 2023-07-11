State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,501 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Stryker worth $57,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Stryker Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SYK stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $293.23. 232,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,207. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.