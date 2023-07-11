Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.18

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $80.55 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,519.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.38 or 0.00318998 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.58 or 0.00899496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012995 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.43 or 0.00538653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00061949 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00132397 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 438,549,419 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

