Stephens Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $69.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $105.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.39.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.