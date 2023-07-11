Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.48

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.48 and last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 72804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on STRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,566.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.