Steve Wadey Acquires 44 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey bought 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.37) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($192.46).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 40 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £148.40 ($190.92).

QinetiQ Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON QQ traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 339.60 ($4.37). The company had a trading volume of 619,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. QinetiQ Group plc has a one year low of GBX 315.20 ($4.06) and a one year high of GBX 396.20 ($5.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 363.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 351.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,257.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52.

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,962.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.92) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.79) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 454 ($5.84) to GBX 457 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 448.40 ($5.77).

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

