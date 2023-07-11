STM Group (LON:STM) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.60

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62.60 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 49.66 ($0.64), with a volume of 629239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.35).

STM Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £29.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2,750.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

STM Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. STM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

STM Group Company Profile

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Malta, Australia, Spain, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

Recommended Stories

