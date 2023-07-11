Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of APA Call Options (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 21,095 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 38% compared to the average daily volume of 15,312 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group started coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.94.

Get APA alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.27. 4,880,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,782,941. APA has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.