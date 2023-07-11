StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

ESBA stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08.

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Empire State Realty OP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

