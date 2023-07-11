StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
ESBA stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
