StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTFree Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

