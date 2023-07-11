StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.70.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
