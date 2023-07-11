StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.