StockNews.com Downgrades Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

TBBK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancorp

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $114.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 21.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $100,072.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $100,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,261.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at $715,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,358 shares of company stock valued at $117,448. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

Further Reading

