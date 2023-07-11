StockNews.com Downgrades NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) to Buy

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $430.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $401.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.37. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $280.28 and a 12-month high of $430.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 42.76%. The firm had revenue of $702.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewMarket

About NewMarket

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NewMarket by 15.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in NewMarket by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Read More

