StockNews.com Downgrades NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) to Buy

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.
NewMarket Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $430.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $401.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.37. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $280.28 and a 12-month high of $430.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 42.76%. The firm had revenue of $702.79 million during the quarter.
About NewMarket
NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.
