StockNews.com Lowers Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a top pick rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.68.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.2 %

DAL stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.