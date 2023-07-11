StockNews.com Lowers FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

FS Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $37.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Research analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $143,841.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in FS Bancorp by 103.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in FS Bancorp by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.